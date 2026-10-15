Iga Swiontek advances in Wuhan, Paolini eliminated after defeat

Swiontek qualified for the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 tournament in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The Polish tennis player demonstrated a stable game and overcame the American Ashlyn Kruger 6:1, 6:4 in an hour and 35 minutes.

For Swiontek, this is the second consecutive reaching the quarterfinals in Wuhan. In addition, the Pole for the fifth consecutive time this season finds a place among the best eight in a tournament of this prestigious category.

The six-time Grand Slam champion started the match in an impressive way and did not leave many opportunities for her opponent in the first set. She controlled the games and took a convincing 6:1 lead.

The second half offered a more contested battle. The two tennis players exchanged breaks in the middle of the set, but Swiontek managed to win the American's serve again and secure the necessary advantage. The Pole maintained concentration until the end and closed the match in two sets.

In a dispute for a place in the semifinals, Swiontek will meet the winner of the American clash between Anne Li and the representative of Indonesia Janice Tien.

The surprise of the tournament was provided by the British player Sonay Kartal, who eliminated the 15th seed Jazmin Paolini. Kartal defeated the Italian 6-2, 6-0, ending the match in just over an hour.

The British tennis player left almost no chance for her rival and secured a place among the top eight in the competition. The convincing success over Paolini is a serious request for a strong performance in the next phase.

In the quarterfinals, Kartal will face the fifth seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine. Earlier, the Ukrainian dealt with the representative of the hosts Hanyu Guo and continued her participation in the tournament.

The upcoming clash promises an interesting battle, as Kartal will try to continue her surprising march, while Svitolina will chase a place in the semifinals in the strong competition of the tournament in Wuhan.