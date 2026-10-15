Carlos Nassar: I am the ultimate predator in the bars! I am going to China for the title

The Olympic champion, three-time world and four-time European champion Carlos Nassar is leaving for the World Weightlifting Championships in the Chinese city of Ningbo with a clear goal - to win his next major title. The Bulgarian ace admitted that the last month has been extremely difficult for him due to a health problem, but assured that he now feels fully recovered and ready for battle.

The No. 1 athlete in Bulgaria also commented on the serious tension surrounding the Bulgarian Weightlifting Federation. A few days ago, former president Stefan Botev declared the organization bankrupt, and then Assen Zlatev, recognized by the court as the new head, began actions to restore normal work.

„I had an accident, I even burst a vein. But now I am as healthy as a bull. I am the supreme predator in weightlifting and the others should think about the competition“, said Nassar before his departure for China.

He emphasized that his main task is to reach the world title without taking unnecessary risks. The Bulgarian is categorical that if necessary he is ready to attack a world record if this proves decisive for the first place.

„My first goal is to become a champion. I don't want to complain, but the last 30 days have been very difficult. If I need a world record to win the title, I will do it. Otherwise, I will not risk it. "I thank my sponsors for their support," he added.

The great Bulgarian champion did not hide his indignation at the announced bankruptcy of the federation and emphasized that such a decision could have had serious consequences for all national competitors.

“I am not the person who bankrupted the federation. This is a very ugly act. I do not know how Stefan Botev had the heart to do it. This is not a personal company that you can simply declare bankrupt“, commented Nassar.

According to him, if a solution had not been found and a new president had not been registered, the Bulgarian weightlifters could have been forced to participate under a neutral flag. This would mean that the Bulgarian anthem would not be played when a title is won, and the competitors would also be left without the necessary funding and salaries.

Nasar noted that the rewards in weightlifting are not a way for athletes to accumulate huge wealth, but are an important part of their security and their ability to continue competing at a high level.

He expressed bewilderment at the actions of Botev, whom despite criticism he continues to recognize as a great champion in the sport.

„I thought that I didn't know anyone who would act like this. If I saw him, I would congratulate him, because Stefan Botev is a great champion in weightlifting. I'm sure he has something to tell me, and I can tell him things to his face“, said the Bulgarian athlete.

At the same time, Nassar thanked Assen Zlatev for his demonstrated qualities and attitude to the situation. According to the weightlifter, it is the dignified behavior of the new leader that is important at a time when the federation is going through serious turmoil.

Carlos Nassar explained that he personally was not left without the necessary support thanks to his sponsors and the help from the Ministry of Youth and Sports. However, the problems surrounding the federation have created serious difficulties for the entire Bulgarian team.

“I have not had any shortages because the sponsors helped me. The Ministry of Youth and Sports also supported me and the others. But we are experiencing great difficulties because of the situation in the federation. I believe we will manage, although the last four years have not been easy for us at all“, he pointed out.

The champion stated that he always strives to do the best for Bulgarian sport, but regrets that the actions of individual people can harm the entire system. Nassar also revealed that he has many offers from abroad, but for him Bulgaria remains the most important.

“I always try to do what I can for the sport. I don't understand why individual people ruin it. I have many offers from abroad, but there is nothing nicer for me than Bulgaria. I am going for nothing less than the title“, he concluded.

The World Championship in Ningbo starts on October 27 and will last until November 8. In addition to Carlos Nassar, Bulgaria will be represented by Deniz Danev, Ivan Dimov, Angel Rusev, Hristo Hristov and Boyana Kostadinova.

Despite the problems that disrupted his preparation, Paris-born Nassar will fight for gold in the 95 kg category. His ambition is to consolidate his place among the leading names in world weightlifting and once again bring great success to Bulgaria.