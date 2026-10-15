Haas announces the signing of Rafael Camara for the 2027 Formula 1 season

The American Formula 1 team Haas officially confirmed the signing of a multi-year contract with Brazilian racer Rafael Camara, who will debut in the royal car races in the 2027 season. The 21-year-old Ferrari academy driver will be a teammate with Oliver Bearman, replacing Esteban Ocon in the lineup.

Camara is currently the leader in the Formula 2 general classification with an asset of 207 points, with his main rival for the world title being the Bulgarian hope Nikola Tsolov (200 points). The difference between the two is only 7 points before the decisive two final rounds of the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi in late November and early December.

The Brazilian arrives in the most prestigious championship with an impressive calling card — he is already the 2024 Formula Regional Europe champion, and in 2025 he won the Formula 3 title after a direct duel with Tsolov.

The news of Kamara's transfer also keeps the intrigue high around the future of Nikola Tsolov, as his possible entry into Formula 1 in 2027 depends on the decision of Racing Bulls. If the team decides not to promote the Bulgarian, they will continue with their current driver pair Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad.