Dimitar Kuzmanov suffered a dramatic upset against Damir Dzhumhur in Olbia

Dimitar Kuzmanov was eliminated in the round of 16 of the 125 clay challenger in the Italian city of Olbia. The qualifier from Plovdiv lost to the second seeded Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6:0, 6:7(7), 0:6 in an extremely contested match that lasted more than two hours.

The 33-year-old Bulgarian started the match in a perfect way and was unassailable in the opening part, winning it without giving a single game to his opponent.

In the second set, Kuzmanov continued his solid performance and was several times two points away from sealing the final victory. In the dramatic tiebreak, Miko saved two set points, but in the third Dzumhur prevailed and tied the sets. In the decisive third set, the Bosnian took full control of the events on the court and did not allow his Bulgarian opponent to take a game.

For reaching the round of 16 in Olbia, Dimitar Kuzmanov secured 13 points for the world ranking, where he currently occupies 367th place.