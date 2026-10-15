Alexander Zverev advances to Shanghai Masters semifinals

Alexander Zverev secured a place in the top four of the Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai (China). The 29-year-old German recorded a convincing victory against ninth seeded Alex de Minaur from Australia 6:4, 6:4 in just 78 minutes of play.

Zverev demonstrated excellent stability, achieving one break in each of the two sets and controlling the events on the court. In this way, the world No. 1 took revenge on the Australian for their defeat at the "Laver Cup" at the end of last month.

With this triumph, the German player reaches his fifth semi-final in the Masters series tournaments this season, equaling the achievement of Yannick Sinner.

In the battle for a place in the final, Alexander Zverev will face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who secured his progression after quickly retiring his French rival Arthur Gea with a score of 4:1 in the first part.