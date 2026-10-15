Police in Spain bust gang that robbed homes of Barcelona stars

A tip-off about an attempt to sell luxury watches on the black market helped Spanish law enforcement agencies bust an organized crime group that specialized in robbing homes of wealthy families and celebrities. The organization's main targets included young Barcelona stars — defender Pau Cubarsi and goalkeeper Joan Garcia, whose homes were robbed between December and January.

A successful investigation by the Catalan police „Mosos d'Esquadra“ led to the arrest of three key members of the network on October 1 at the Gava police station. The crucial clue for the authorities emerged after the group's leader tried to sell the items stolen from the footballers. To artificially inflate their price, he boasted to potential buyers that the items belonged to professional La Liga players, even though the items themselves were not of extremely high material value.

The leader of the group was identified as 58-year-old Arsim Blaku — a citizen with Albanian and Kosovo citizenship, with over 40 years of experience in luxury property robberies. Blaku's name has been associated with 2006, when he was involved in the attempted robbery of the home of the famous Tous family — an incident in which the family's son-in-law shot and killed one of his accomplices. After a three-year absence, he returned to Spain in November 2025, staying in a hotel in Castelldefels and planning his criminal actions directly by the complex's swimming pool.

According to information from the newspaper “La Vanguardia“, the group developed extremely active activity between the end of 2025 and the middle of this year, operating in the Maresme, Bas Llobregat and Garraf areas. In addition to the robberies carried out in the homes of Cubarsi and Garcia, Blacu participated in a theft in Castelldefels on May 12, an attempted robbery in Sant Vicens de Montalt on May 30, and in June he was also seen exploring the area around the residence of another Barcelona defender — Jules Cunde.

The network operated with a strict distribution of tasks. While Blacu was personally responsible for the physical intrusion and robberies, 40-year-old Rosa G. (with 18 criminal records) took over the logistics and the rental of surveillance cars. The third arrested is 51-year-old David B. V., known by the nickname “Chucho“, who was previously linked to the legendary theft of 400 kilograms of cocaine from the port of Barcelona in 2005.