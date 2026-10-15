Juventus beat Celta Vigo

Juventus defeated Celta Vigo 2-1 away in a match from the second round of the main phase of the Europa League. The match was played at the „Balaidos“ stadium in Vigo.

The Italian team recorded a second success in the tournament this season and confirmed its strong start. In the first round, Juventus defeated NEC Nijmegen 5-0, while Celta began their campaign with a 0-1 loss to Omonia Nicosia.

The victory in Vigo brought Juventus another three points in the main phase, while Celta remained without an asset after its first two matches. The match was one of the highlights of the second round, as both teams returned to European football with different results in their opening matches.

Before the match, Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti described the opponent as a “good team“ and said: “We must strive, as always, for the three points to continue in the best way in the Europa League.“

Juventus were placed in the main phase after a convincing victory over NEC Nijmegen in the first round, while Celta had to react after the defeat in Nicosia. However, the final result in Vigo again left the Spanish team without a point.

In the third round, which is scheduled for October 22, Celta Vigo will visit Celtic, while Juventus will host Rennes. The Spanish team will then have home games against Union Saint-Gilloise and Bournemouth, while Juventus will face AZ Alkmaar and Omonia Nicosia in succession.