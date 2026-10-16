The Executive Director of the "Army": Strong CSKA, we deserved at least a point

The Executive Director of CSKA - Vangel Vangelov, commented on the loss of the „Reds“ 1:2 to Monaco in the main phase of the Conference League. He expressed pride in the team's performance and regret for the missed point, while at the same time giving encouraging news for the „Bulgarian Army“ stadium.

After the end of the match, Vangelov did not spare praise for the opponent and for CSKA.

„Really strong CSKA. We played with some of the teams that are perhaps in the best shape in Europe right now. I congratulate the boys and we move forward.“

Regarding CSKA's ambitions for the season and expectations for a title, the executive director said: “I think the team really has a greater capacity and in such matches the team will only grow and I expect it to perform better and better in each passing match.“

One of the hottest topics among the fans, the return to the “Bulgarian Army“ stadium, was also touched upon by Vangelov: “It will be soon, of course. You know, we officially signed a contract for it. This week there are several important tests ahead, after which it will be clear exactly what the final date for these matches could be. It will be very soon.“

“I am really sorry that we did not take a point, because the boys deserved it, they fought very hard, they won a lot as a team. I can't say. I saw it was a penalty from the top, but now I have to watch it again on replay to be able to say.“