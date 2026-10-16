Levski's sports director Georgi Kostadinov shared his opinion on the team's performance in the match against NEK Nijmegen from the main phase of the Europa League. “The Blues” reached a valuable point after the match in the Netherlands ended 1:1.

“I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, the draw is natural, but on the other hand we had a chance to win, which is why I feel a little disappointed. The important thing is that the team is growing. We showed that we can withstand the intensity of the hosts”, said Kostadinov.

“Svetljo Vutsov played a good game. Everyone makes mistakes, but he should analyze what happened together with the goalkeeper coach, because at this level such mistakes are fatal”, commented the former midfielder.

“I'm not worried about Viktoria Plzen's visit. The boys are hungry for European matches and want to prove themselves in them. We play against strong teams, with bigger budgets, but we manage to counteract. I only regret that Akram Buras and Mustafa Sangare were not with the team. With them we would have been even stronger. Marko Grujic is a very high class player for Bulgaria. It was a matter of time for him to show what he can do”, added Kostadinov.