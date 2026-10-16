Manchester United defender apologises for comments about management

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez issued his apology on Thursday after he publicly criticised the club's management following their defeat by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

On Tuesday, after the match, the Argentina international said that United had left head coach Michael Carrick with an insufficiently well-equipped squad and insisted on more serious investment in the team, as well as that he expects “more from technical director Jason Wilcox“.

Before posting his apology on the social network Instagram, the 28-year-old defender met with the club's management and coach Michael Carrick on Thursday.

“Everyone knows I'm a passionate person and I experience football with great intensity intensity. The disappointment of the defeat led me to express my feelings at a time and place that were probably not the right time, and for that I want to apologize“, wrote Martinez.

According to information from BBC Sport, after his statement, the footballer was fined by the club.

Later, Martinez specified that he spoke “under the influence of rage and disappointment“ and confirmed his full support for his teammates, Michael Carrick and the entire staff.

“Our club is strongest when we are united, and I realize that my words at that moment did not help that. We know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our common goal: to bring the successes that this club and its fans deserve“, the Argentine also said.