Sports publication in France: Controversial decision left CSKA without a penalty against Monaco

The most famous French sports publication “Equipe“ reported that CSKA could have received a penalty against Monaco in the home loss with 1:2 in a match from the main phase of the Conference League. According to the publication, the Monegasques achieved a deserved victory, but in the second half they got away.

“Monaco repeated its familiar mistake from the match with Toulouse (2:2) on Saturday, and CSKA took advantage of the advantage in the game and scored a goal through the reserve Joel Zwartz. The atmosphere in the stadium was electrifying and gave strength to the hosts until the very end. CSKA could have received a penalty in added time due to a controversial decision by Anis Soubeir. "In the end, Monaco remained unbeaten since the start of the season," writes “Equip“.

The popular publication makes no mention of another controversial situation in which CSKA deserved to receive a penalty in its favor in the second half due to a foul by Sadibo Sane on Leandro Godoy.