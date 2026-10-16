Hristo Stoichkov: A Portuguese player ruined the unique evening

Hristo Stoichkov used social networks to share his opinion on last night's match between CSKA and Monaco in the Conference League. The dagger was in the stands of the National Stadium, from where he watched the defeat of the "reds" with 1:2 by the leader in the French Ligue 1.

The hosts had several claims for a penalty, as well as for a foul against Stefano Sensi before the second goal of the Monegasques.

"Everything was perfect, dear army men, only one Portuguese player ruined the unique evening. Heads up, that's how you make a team, all together," Stoichkov wrote on social networks.