CSKA topped UEFA rankings after their strong match against Monaco

CSKA lost 1:2 to Monaco in their first match of the main phase of the Conference League. However, the "army men" left an excellent impression with their performance, and with their attacking and direct play they climbed to the top of several prestigious rankings after the first round of the main phase of the Conference League.

According to the UEFA website, Marcus Gizdol's team is third in attacks in the entire tournament out of a total of 36 teams. "The Reds" have made 12 attacks against the leader in French Ligue 1 and are third in this indicator. Only Brann (17 attacks) and Brighton (13 attacks) are ahead of CSKA.

CSKA is sixth in the Conference League in terms of created chances - 21. Ahead of the "army" are Brighton (34 chances), Panathinaikos (31), Freiburg (23), Trabzonspor (22), Twente (22), and Brann, like CSKA, has created 21 chances - dangerous and not so threatening to the opponent's goal.