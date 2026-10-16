Levski's goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov made a huge mistake in the draw (1:1) with NEK Nijmegen. According to many, if he had not made a fatal mistake in the equalizer goal of the Dutch, the "blues" would certainly have left with the three points.

However, Svetoslav Vutsov is the leader in a very prestigious ranking - in number of saves among all goalkeepers in the main phase of the Europa League. The guard has made 14 saves in his two matches so far - 0:1 against RB Salzburg and 1:1 with NEC Nijmegen.

Behind him are Christoyorgos from OFI Crete with 13 and Leban from Celje with 12.