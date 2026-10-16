Stoeva sisters finished their participation in the quarterfinals in Odense

Bulgarian badminton players Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva were eliminated in the women's doubles quarterfinals of the prestigious Super 750 tournament in the Danish city of Odense, which has a prize fund of 950 thousand dollars.

The five-time European champions lost to the Chinese Li Jing Bao and Zi Han Cao, who are ranked number 6 in the tournament scheme, with 12:21, 24:26 in a match that lasted 37 minutes.

The first set was under the control of the Chinese duo, but the second part offered extremely contested badminton and a point-for-point battle. The Stoevi sisters showed their character and reached two game points, but unfortunately they were unable to convert them. At the very end, Bao and Cao took three consecutive games to close the match and continue to the semifinals.

Reaching the final eight was accompanied by two excellent victories for the Bulgarians in the previous rounds. The schedule for Stefani and Gabriela Stoevi remains busy, as they face another serious test in another Super 750 tournament in France next week.