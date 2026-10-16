Bruno Michel categorical: Formula 2 will finish the season as planned in Qatar and Abu Dhabi

Formula 2 CEO Bruno Michel assured that the championship will finish according to the original program with the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. Despite the complex and uncertain situation in the Middle East, the Frenchman stated that at the moment there are no grounds for canceling the final two rounds of the season.

The region continues to be at the center of serious geopolitical tension, which has raised questions about the holding of major sporting events. However, Formula 1 continues to prepare the starts on the “Lusail“ tracks and “Yas Marina“, and the supporting F2 championship will strictly follow the decisions of the royal category.

“Qatar and Abu Dhabi are on the calendar and we will finish the championship there. We follow Formula 1 in this regard. They are fully aware of the situation and the necessary measures to ensure that the two races will be held under the best possible conditions“, Michel commented to the media.

Imola remains a backup option for Formula 1

Unofficial information has emerged in the paddock that the F1 management is considering the Imola track (Italy) as a potential alternative option if the situational dynamics require a change in the schedule. However, there is currently no confirmation whether Formula 2 would also compete on the Italian track in such a development.

Michel was categorical that such changes are only hypothetical:

“Qatar and Abu Dhabi will not be canceled. We have opinions on many issues, but I can tell you that we definitely want to finish the season there. Formula 1 also follows this plan and that is where we are moving.“

The risk of prematurely deciding the title

If the races in the Middle East are finally canceled without an alternative found, the Formula 2 season would end automatically. In this scenario, the leader in the standings, Rafael Camara, would become champion automatically — a development that would also hurt his direct pursuer Nikola Tsolov in the battle for the crown.

“That would be very sad. I don't think it will come to that. It wouldn't be good to go back and say that the champion was determined a month ago, and now we are just officially crowning him. We want to definitely finish the championship according to the original plan“, added the F2 boss.

For now, the management's position remains firm, with the final outcome for the calendar to be determined by the development of events in the coming weeks.