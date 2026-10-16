FIFA fines Spain for Islamophobic chants

FIFA has confirmed the sanction against the Royal Spanish Football Federation for discriminatory chants during the friendly match between Spain and Egypt. The match was played on March 31, 2026 at the “Cornelia-El Prat“ stadium near Barcelona and ended 0:0 under the leadership of Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov.

The Spanish fans began chanting anti-Muslim slogans around the 10th minute of the first half. The chants were repeated at the beginning of the second half. During the match, part of the audience booed the Egyptian anthem, and among the chants was "A Muslim is the one who does not jump."

A warning against discriminatory behavior was broadcast on the stadium's video walls, and the announcer called on spectators to oppose xenophobic acts. The message was repeated at the start of the second half.

FIFA's disciplinary committee has imposed a fine of $20,000, or about 18,000 euros, as well as a restriction for the next home friendly match of the Spanish national team. The federation will then have to leave at least 15% of the stadium's seats inaccessible, with the restriction being applied to the sectors behind the goals, if possible.

The sanction also allows for an alternative option. With prior approval from FIFA, the Spanish federation can use these areas for families, students, community groups or organisations working against discrimination. The plan must also include visible messages against discrimination and be submitted at least 15 days before the match.

Following the incident, FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings, describing the chants as “anti-Islamic and xenophobic“. The Spanish football federation condemned the behaviour, with coach Luis de la Fuente describing it as “unacceptable“.

In its opinion on the case, the federation stated that the chants did not constitute discriminatory behaviour. The disciplinary committee rejected this argument and held Spain responsible for the behaviour of its supporters.

The Spanish federation said it had reacted immediately by issuing warnings in the stadium and cooperating with the relevant authorities. She considers the sanction excessive and intends to appeal it to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. FIFA's appeal body has already upheld the original decision.