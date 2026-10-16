War in Spanish football: Real Madrid demands Javier Tebas' immediate resignation

The Real Madrid management has issued an extremely harsh official position, demanding the immediate resignation of Javier Tebas from the posts of president of La Liga and vice-president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The reason for the drastic reaction of the “royal club“ was Tebas' recent statements, in which he compared the media and communication methods of Madrid residents to the propaganda techniques of Nazi Minister Joseph Goebbels.

Real Madrid defines the comparison as “absolutely intolerable“ and categorically reject the subsequent attempts to apologize and clarify by the head of the Spanish elite that he was referring only to the propaganda techniques, and not to the National Socialist ideology itself. According to the champions' board, this in no way reduces the offensive and scandalous nature of the qualifiers.

In its declaration, the Madrid giants accuse Tebas of a systematic and targeted campaign against the club, its president Florentino Perez and the club's television Real Madrid TV.

In addition, the “whites“ once again raised the scandalous case of “Negreira“, related to the multi-million-dollar payments made by Barcelona to the former vice-president of the Referees' Commission in Spain, José María Henriquez Negreira, over several years.

Real Madrid stressed that instead of allowing himself to make reckless attacks and qualifications, Tebas must put his efforts into completely unraveling the refereeing scandal and implementing real reforms to clean up the image of Spanish football.