New heavy blow for Chelsea: Reece James undergoes surgery and is out again

Chelsea captain Reece James has undergone successful knee surgery after an injury sustained during club training. The news was confirmed by the Blues' manager from London, Xabi Alonso.

The injury came at an extremely unpleasant time for the 26-year-old England international, who was in a hurry to return to optimal form.

„He wanted to make a strong comeback after the international break, but he suffered an injury during the last training session. We wanted to take a cautious approach and wait for the results of the tests. The operation went well. "We're not committing to any specific timeframes, but he'll be out for a few weeks," Alonso revealed at his press conference ahead of Everton's Premier League visit.

James was injured just before the emphatic 5-1 win over Bournemouth at “Stamford Bridge“. Although Xabi Alonso has been cautious about his recovery, a number of British publications claim that the defender could be out for around three months.

The right-back has been plagued by a series of injuries over the past few seasons, with health problems forcing him to miss the last few official matches for the England national team.