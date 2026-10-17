Basketball Club Zaragoza dropped a real bombshell overseas after stating firm that the newly recruited Oklahoma City Thunder player – Aday Mara, is not eligible to compete for the NBA team due to an active contract with the Spanish team.

The 221-centimeter center was drafted 12th overall and signed a lucrative contract with the “Thunder“, guaranteeing him nearly $6 million per season. However, the Spanish club is adamant that his rights in Europe still belong to them.

The management of Zaragoza, whose team Mara wore in the period 2021-2023, came out with an official position, claiming that the club has not received an official transfer request to date. They announced that even if such a request is sent, they will oppose it by all means.

The club has already officially notified the leadership of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Spanish Basketball Federation, the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), as well as the leadership of the Oklahoma City Thunder themselves.

The case dates back to 2023, when Mara left Spain to play in the US College Championship (NCAA) with the UCLA (University of California, Los Angeles) team. In 2025, he changed teams and moved to Michigan, with whom he triumphed with the championship title this spring.

According to FIBA rules, however, the young basketball player's passage to the US university championship does not automatically terminate his professional contract with the European club. It is on this legal basis that Zaragoza claims that his Spanish contract remains active, which puts his NBA debut under serious question.