FIFA will review the future of Donald Trump's peace prize. The world football governing body has tasked a 22-member panel to assess whether the award should continue, despite it initially being announced as an annual one.

Trump received the first award in December 2025 during the draw for the 2026 World Cup. He remains the only winner of the prize. According to „24 hours“ The decision on its future will be made after an assessment by the Social Responsibility Committee, with the issue expected to be discussed at the next FIFA Council meeting in December 2026.

During the meeting, FIFA President Gianni Infantino apologized for the proposal to create a private company to take over part of the organization's commercial rights. Investors close to Donald Trump's family were mentioned in connection with the project.

FIFA confirmed that Infantino had apologized for mistakes made regarding the withdrawn proposal. The official position of the headquarters states that football is “for everyone, everywhere“, and the leadership has committed to increasing support for national federations.

Representatives of Germany and England have reacted that the apology is not enough to justify Infantino remaining at the helm of FIFA. The criticism is related to both the private investment project and the way the peace prize was created and awarded.

Despite the pressure, Gianni Infantino remains the only officially declared candidate for the FIFA presidential elections. They are to be held in March 2027 in Morocco. There is currently no confirmed opponent to face him.

Infantino is expected to propose an increase in subsidies for national federations. According to the publication of “24 hours“ this could become a major tool for securing support at the congress. FIFA's official position provides for an increase in investment in football and the development of programs for its 211 member federations.

Until the decision in December, the peace prize remains formally part of the FIFA calendar, but its future is in question. If the committee recommends removing it or changing the rules, Trump could remain the only person to have received the award.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, apnews.com, theguardian.com