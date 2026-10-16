Solution to one of the everyday problems in Pirin: Bar provides nutrition for the team before matches

The management and players of Pirin (Blagoevgrad) took a deep breath after a solution was found today to one of the most pressing organizational problems in the team in recent weeks - the provision of organized nutrition for the representative team before official matches.

Thanks to the outstretched hand of the local bar “Diva“, the footballers of the “Eagles“ will once again have the opportunity to gather at a common nutritional table before their matches.

The owner of the popular establishment, Vasil Dimitrov, shared that the purpose of the gesture is not advertising, but setting a positive example for the entire local business community. According to him, every entrepreneur in the city, regardless of the scale of their activity, can show empathy and extend a hand to Pirin in this extremely difficult moment.

The Blagoevgrad club expressed strong gratitude for the support and issued an official statement:

„Vasil Dimitrov's gesture shows that support for Pirin can have different dimensions and that even specific help for the team's daily needs is essential. In the current situation, such initiatives are an important step towards uniting the Blagoevgrad community around the future of the club. PFC „Pirin“ expresses its gratitude to Vasil Dimitrov and the team of the „Diva“ bar for the empathy and support shown.“