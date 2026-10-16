Real Madrid tie Jude Bellingham to a new long-term contract

English superstar Jude Bellingham is another key Real Madrid player who will renew his contract with the club. According to the authoritative Spanish publication AS, the management of the “royal club“ and the 23-year-old midfielder have reached a full agreement to extend their cooperation until June 30, 2031.

Bellingham arrived at the “Santiago Bernabeu“ in the summer of 2023 from Borussia Dortmund, with his current agreement valid until the summer of 2029. The new contract is also accompanied by a significantly increased salary, which fully corresponds to his status as one of the most influential midfielders in world football.

Negotiations between the two parties began at the end of last season. The English international has repeatedly stated that he feels extremely happy in the Spanish capital, which is clearly evident from his impressive performance on the court.

The midfielder's form was also confirmed at the past 2026 World Cup, where Bellingham was among the best players of the tournament and helped his national team, scoring 6 goals.