Inter defender Benjamin Pavard has suffered an injury and will have to be absent from the fields for the next few weeks. The Milanese giants have officially confirmed that the French international has been diagnosed with a strain in the adductors of his right leg.

According to leading sports media in Italy, the defender's recovery will take about three weeks.

The recovery period means that Pavard will not be available to the coaching staff for a series of key clashes in Serie "A" and the Champions League. The Frenchman will miss the upcoming matches against Bologna, Shakhtar Donetsk, Fiorentina, Venice, the city derby with Milan, as well as the matches against Feyenoord and Como.

So far this season, Pavard has made four appearances for the “Nerazzurri“.

Pavar's absence is another heavy blow for Inter, where injuries are starting to seriously strain the squad. John Stones, Curtis Jones and captain Lautaro Martinez are already in the club's physiotherapy room, also recovering from various injuries.