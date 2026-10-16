Novak Djokovic receives wild card for Basel in pursuit of ATP Finals

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic will take part in the ATP 500 tournament in Basel (Switzerland) later this month, after the organizers granted him a special invitation („wild card“).

This will be the Serb's fourth appearance in Basel, but the first since 2011. The 39-year-old tennis player has a balance of 12 wins and 2 losses in the competition, with his most memorable moment in Switzerland undoubtedly being the championship trophy in 2009, when he prevailed in the final over the favorite of the local audience Roger Federer.

Djokovic's main goal until the end of the season is to qualify for the ATP Finals for the 17th time in his career. He is currently ranked 11th in the annual Race to Turin ranking.

To secure a ticket to the prestigious tournament of the best at the end of the year, the record seven-time champion must finish in the top 9 of the rankings. His chances are also boosted by the fact that Yannick Sinner ended his season early due to a serious knee injury, which opens up an additional ranking position.

Djokovic arrives in Switzerland with high self-confidence after winning his 102nd career title and first of the season at the strong tournament in Beijing earlier this month.

In Basel, the Serb will join a strong group of tennis players, including the names of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz. The competition in the Swiss city will be held from October 26 to November 1.