Ivaylo Ivanov on the difficult moment in Lokomotiv (Plovdiv): "We have great ambitions, but we need time"

Lokomotiv (Plovdiv) midfielder Ivaylo Ivanov did not spare the truth about the current situation of „Lauta“, acknowledging that the club is going through a complex and difficult period. However, the midfielder expressed confidence that the „smurfs“ have the necessary character and ambition to overcome the decline.

„We have a great team, we train really hard, we fight and we are one. However, we need a little more time to fully work with the new players. Did this happen – "The results will inevitably come. The situation is currently difficult and difficult, but at such a moment it is imperative to have leaders who take responsibility, take matters into their own hands and lead us out of the situation," Ivanov commented.

The football player emphasized the key role of Lokomotiv fans in this transitional moment and assured that the team will not give up in the Bulgarian Cup tournament.

„It is extremely important that the fans continue to be firmly behind us. They have always supported us, but right now we need them the most. In the Cup tournament we play match by match – we will do everything possible to win. "Our ambitions for this competition remain extremely high," the midfielder was categorical.