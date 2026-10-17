Olympiacos beats Barcelona after overtime in Euroleague

Olympiacos defeated Barcelona 105:100 after overtime in a match from the sixth round of the Euroleague. The Greek champion pulled off the success in “Palau Blaugrana“, after the regular time ended 92:92, and in the additional five minutes the guests were more productive – 13:8.

Barcelona started stronger and ended the first half with a lead of 30:26. Olympiacos responded in the second period, made a turnaround and retired for the break with a lead of 57:47. After the third quarter, the difference was again in favor of the guests – 77:66.

However, the Catalans did not give up. In the final part, the hosts gradually closed the gap, and Justin Robinson became the main character in the final seconds. The American scored a three-pointer with 1.8 seconds left and tied the score at 92:92, sending the game into overtime.

Vezenkov leads Olympiacos

In the extra five minutes, Olympiacos regained control of the game. Sasha Vezenkov finished as the top scorer with 25 points and 6 rebounds, making all ten of his free throws. Cody Miller-McIntyre and Mbaye Ndiaye added 17 points each, and Jean Monteiro had 13 points and 7 assists.

Justin Robinson and Tyreese Martin scored 17 points each for Barcelona. Dario Brizuela added 13, and Josh Nebo finished with 11 points. Captain Kevin Punter was left with 4 points after missing all four of his three-point attempts.

The win was Olympiacos' second in a row on the road in Spain after a win over Valencia in the previous round. The team now has five wins and one loss in the EuroLeague, while Barcelona is 3-3.

Sekulic: We are building something with an eye on the future

“We played as a unit and we are building something with an eye on the future“, Barcelona head coach Aleksandar Sekulic told AS.com after the game.

Olympiacos will continue its participation in the tournament by hosting Fenerbahce on October 23. A day earlier, Barcelona will visit Olimpia Milano.

Sources: fcbarcelona.com, as.com, olympiacosbc.gr