Sports on TV on Saturday (October 17)

09:30 Golf: DP World India Championship - MAX Sport 2
11:30 Tennis: Men's Tournament in Shanghai - MAX Sport 1
12:00 Football: Vihren – Lokomotiv Sofia - Diema Sport
12:25 Track Cycling: World Championship - Eurosport 2
14:00 Football: Wolfsburg – Heidenheim - Diema Sport 3
14:00 Cycling: Tour of the Netherlands - Eurosport 1
14:00 Tennis: Men's Tournament in Shanghai - MAX Sport 1
14:30 Football: Everton – Chelsea - Diema Sport 2
14:30 Football: Watford – Charlton Nova Sport
15:00 Football: Espanyol – Atletico Madrid - MAX Sport 4
15:00 Football: Marek Dupnica – Black Sea - Diema Sport
15:00 Padel: Premier Tour in Milan - Ring TV
15:50 Volleyball: Zaksa - Bogdanka - MAX Sport 2
16:00 Cycling: Tour of the Netherlands - Eurosport 1
16:00 Football: Venice – Napoli - MAX Sport 3
16:15 Volleyball: Levski - Lokomotiv Avia Plovdiv - MAX One
16:30 Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund - Diema Sport 3
17:00 Football: Brentford – Liverpool - Diema Sport 2
17:00 Football: Manchester City – Ipswich - Nova Sport
17:15 Football: Villarreal – Elche - MAX Sport 4
18:00 Football: Beroe – Ludogorets - Diema Sport
18:50 GT World Challenge Europe in Portugal - BNT 3
19:00 Football: Bologna – Inter - MAX Sport 3
19:00 Basketball: Manresa - Unicaja - Nova Sport
19:00 Volleyball: Verona - Lube Civitanova - MAX Sport 2
19:15 Volleyball: Neftohimik - CSKA - MAX One
19:30 Football: Betis – Barcelona - MAX Sport 4
19:30 Football: Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig - Diema Sport 3
19:30 Football: Newcastle – Aston Villa - Diema Sport 2
21:30 Football: Hannover 96 – St. Pauli - Nova Sport
21:30 Combat Sports, Cage Warriors 211 in Rome - MAX Sport 1
21:45 Football: Roma – Genoa - MAX Sport 3
21:45 Football: Lille – Brest - Diema Sport 3
21:45 Football: Troyes – Lens - Diema Sport 2
22:00 Football: Valencia – Athletic Bilbao - MAX Sport 4
22:00 Basketball: Burgos - Obradoiro - Diema Sport