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Sports on TV on Saturday (October 17)

Sports on TV on Saturday (October 17)

Here's what you can watch on TV today

Oct 17, 2026 09:03 51

Sports on TV on Saturday (October 17) - 1
Tihomir Shumov Tihomir Shumov Author at Fakti.bg

09:30 Golf: DP World India Championship - MAX Sport 2

11:30 Tennis: Men's Tournament in Shanghai - MAX Sport 1

12:00 Football: Vihren – Lokomotiv Sofia - Diema Sport

12:25 Track Cycling: World Championship - Eurosport 2

14:00 Football: Wolfsburg – Heidenheim - Diema Sport 3

14:00 Cycling: Tour of the Netherlands - Eurosport 1

14:00 Tennis: Men's Tournament in Shanghai - MAX Sport 1

14:30 Football: Everton – Chelsea - Diema Sport 2

14:30 Football: Watford – Charlton Nova Sport

15:00 Football: Espanyol – Atletico Madrid - MAX Sport 4

15:00 Football: Marek Dupnica – Black Sea - Diema Sport

15:00 Padel: Premier Tour in Milan - Ring TV

15:50 Volleyball: Zaksa - Bogdanka - MAX Sport 2

16:00 Cycling: Tour of the Netherlands - Eurosport 1

16:00 Football: Venice – Napoli - MAX Sport 3

16:15 Volleyball: Levski - Lokomotiv Avia Plovdiv - MAX One

16:30 Union Berlin – Borussia Dortmund - Diema Sport 3

17:00 Football: Brentford – Liverpool - Diema Sport 2

17:00 Football: Manchester City – Ipswich - Nova Sport

17:15 Football: Villarreal – Elche - MAX Sport 4

18:00 Football: Beroe – Ludogorets - Diema Sport

18:50 GT World Challenge Europe in Portugal - BNT 3

19:00 Football: Bologna – Inter - MAX Sport 3

19:00 Basketball: Manresa - Unicaja - Nova Sport

19:00 Volleyball: Verona - Lube Civitanova - MAX Sport 2

19:15 Volleyball: Neftohimik - CSKA - MAX One

19:30 Football: Betis – Barcelona - MAX Sport 4

19:30 Football: Bayern Munich – RB Leipzig - Diema Sport 3

19:30 Football: Newcastle – Aston Villa - Diema Sport 2

21:30 Football: Hannover 96 – St. Pauli - Nova Sport

21:30 Combat Sports, Cage Warriors 211 in Rome - MAX Sport 1

21:45 Football: Roma – Genoa - MAX Sport 3

21:45 Football: Lille – Brest - Diema Sport 3

21:45 Football: Troyes – Lens - Diema Sport 2

22:00 Football: Valencia – Athletic Bilbao - MAX Sport 4

22:00 Basketball: Burgos - Obradoiro - Diema Sport