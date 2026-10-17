Endrik replaced Braim Diaz, the Moroccan facing a possible winter loan

The future of Braim Diaz at Real Madrid looks increasingly uncertain, and his minutes on the field threaten to decrease drastically in the coming months. The 27-year-old Moroccan international is currently far from his best physical and sporting form.

An additional blow to his status was dealt by the match of the “royal club“ in Rome. After the strong inclusion of the young Brazilian talent Endrik as a reserve in this match, the Brazilian has officially overtaken Diaz in the hierarchy of attacking players for the head coach.

In addition to the decline in Diaz's form, periodic health problems have also been added, which seriously limit his sporting capabilities and interfere with his rhythm. Since the start of the current La Liga season, he has participated in only three matches.

The situation has changed so much that the media is already noticing a serious change in Madrid's winter plans. If until recently it was assumed that Real Madrid could loan Endrik out in January to gain experience, now a similar scenario for winter retraining is emerging as far more likely, namely for Braim Diaz.