Figueroa loses WBA title due to overweight

Brandon Figueroa lost the World Boxing Association title in the “feather“ category after failing to cover the weight limit before his fight with Tomoki Kameda in Las Vegas. The American weighed 127.4 pounds, or about 57.8 kg, with a maximum allowable 126 pounds.

Figueroa had the opportunity for a second weigh-in within the allowed time, but was unable to fit in the procedure. At a subsequent unofficial weigh-in, he was 126.8 pounds, but the result could not change the decision for the title.

Kameda covered the limit and the fight will take place as scheduled. However, the belt is already vacant. If the Japanese wins, he will become the WBA champion. If Figueroa wins, the title will not be returned to him and he will be left without a holder.

“This is disrespectful. I suffered too. I did what I had to. I am ready for tomorrow“, Kameda said through a translator, quoted by AFP.

The Japanese added that his strategy has not changed and that he will strive to win the title. The upcoming match will be his first since May 2025, when he lost a fight for the world title to American Angelo Leo.

Figueroa won the WBA title in February 2026, when he stopped Briton Nick Ball by technical knockout in the last round in Liverpool. Thus, the American became a world champion in two categories, but failed to make a single defense of the belt.

Figueroa enters the match with a professional balance of 27 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, including 20 victories by knockout. Kameda has 42 wins and 5 losses, with 23 of his victories coming before the final bell. He is a former World Boxing Organization champion in the “bantamweight“ category.

Sources: reuters.com, sports.yahoo.com, ringmagazine.com