French champion Paris Saint-Germain has identified Barcelona's versatile defender Eric Garcia as its main transfer target for the summer of 2027.

According to information from the French publication „Le Parisien“, Parisian head coach Luis Enrique is insisting on the management to attract the Spanish international, with whom he has already worked in the past. The coach highly values the versatility of the 25-year-old, who performs equally convincingly both in the center of defense and on the wing.

To convince the Catalans to part with one of their pillars, PSG are ready to make an offer of around 70 million euros.

Garcia, whose current contract with Barcelona is valid until 2031, has established himself as a key figure under the leadership of Hansi Flick. Last season, he made an impressive 51 appearances in all competitions, starting 47 of them.

The 2026 World Cup winner with Spain has been in excellent form this campaign, starting all eight matches he has played in.

Eric Garcia is a youngster at Barcelona's famous academy – – – La Masia“. In 2017, he made the move to England, joining Manchester City, and four years later – in the summer of 2021, returned home to the “Camp Nou“ to become one of the most valued defenders in European football today.