Svetoslav Vutsov #1 in saves in the Europa League after the first two rounds

Levski's goalkeeper Svetoslav Vutsov tops the ranking for the most saves after playing the first two rounds of the main phase of the Europa League. The Bulgarian international has demonstrated great form on the European stage and occupies the first place with 14 successful interventions.

Despite the ridiculous mistake in the equalizer for NEK Nijmegen in the 1:1 draw in the Netherlands, the 22-year-old goalkeeper distinguished himself with a number of key saved shots. It was his decisive interventions at the “Goffertstadion“ that helped the “Blues“ to withstand the pressure of the hosts and grab a valuable first point in the tournament.

Vutsov is one save ahead of Christis Christogeorgos from the Greek OFI (Crete), who is second in the standings with 13 saves.

The trio is completed by the guard of the Slovenian Celje – Leban, who has 11 saved balls. 10 successful saves have been recorded so far by Vigele from Viktoria (Pilsen), Anatoly Trubin from Benfica and Colin Kusemans from Anderlecht.