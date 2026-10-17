Formula 2 boss Bruno Michel: Nikola Tsolov is ready for Formula 1

Bulgarian automotive talent Nikola Tsolov has everything he needs to make the big step to Formula 1. This opinion was shared by Formula 2 boss Bruno Michel, who expressed strong confidence in the qualities and readiness of our native star.

While his main rival in the championship, Rafael Camara, has already secured a place in the most prestigious race in the world, for Tsolov, the move to the elite still remains an ambition and a matter of time. During a statement to the media, Bruno Michel commented on the prospects for the Bulgarian pilot:

„Yes, I think he is ready, although I don't know if he will be selected for Formula 1 next year“, Michel told reporters.

The head of Formula 2 highlighted Tsolov's impressive perseverance and his fierce battle for the top of the championship, specifically against Kamara. According to him, the performance of the two rookies proves their perfect adaptation to the extremely high demands of the championship.

In the media space, the name of Nikola Tsolov is increasingly associated with a possible place in the Racing Bulls team, where the future of Liam Lawson currently remains in question. For the Bulgarian “lion“ the next decisive news and outcome are expected to come directly from the Red Bull management.