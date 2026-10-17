New replacement of the grass at the Bernabeu after the NFL match

The management of Real Madrid will once again have to undertake a complete replacement of the grass surface at the “Santiago Bernabeu“. This time, however, the operation is not provoked by the chronological problems with the pitch, which have been causing headaches for the club for years. Quite the opposite - in Valdebebas they are extremely satisfied with the current state of the grass carpet, but the upcoming visit of the National Football League (NFL) of the United States requires a complete restart.

The plan is now completely clear. The last home match of the “royal club“ before the event is against Valencia. The very next day - On November 8, the “Bernabéu“ will host the NFL clash between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The passage of American football through the stadium will inevitably leave serious damage. The pressure of stepping on it, the sudden changes of direction and the constant collisions make it practically impossible to maintain the classic football turf.

“After athletes weighing over 100 kilograms collide on the grass, it is normal for it to remain in very poor condition“, the club warned in preparation for the event.

The replacement operation will be carried out in a few days, taking advantage of the upcoming break for the national teams. The aim is for the new covering to be completely ready for the next host – against Celta on November 22, which coincides with the return of star player Vinicius after serving a four-match ban.

The preparations were also accompanied by a new episode of tension between Real Madrid and La Liga boss Javier Tebas. RMTV harshly criticized the schedule for the away game at “Mestalla“, scheduled just 72 hours after the team's visit to Athens for a Champions League match:

“The starting hours of the matches are Tebas's great weapon and he uses it again and again against Real Madrid.“

An interesting detail is that the club management's dissatisfaction contrasts with the reaction in the dressing room. Since the match with Valencia was scheduled for Saturday, November 7, the players will have a day off on Sunday.

The Madrid squad includes quite a few avid American football fans who will be able to personally attend the "Bernabeu" boxes and watch the show between the Falcons and Bengals - something that would have been impossible if their championship match had been scheduled for Sunday.