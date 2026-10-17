The successful partnership between Yannick Sinner and star coach Darren Cahill is facing a serious danger of ending prematurely. According to information from the authoritative Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport and comments in tennis circles, a deep gap in communication has arisen between the two, the basis of which are the problems with the injury to the Italian's right knee.

The central moment in the tension turns out to be an episode in August. Renowned expert Brad Gilbert revealed details of his conversations with Cahill, according to which the Australian had already traveled to the Los Angeles airport for a flight to the prestigious Masters tournament in Cincinnati. It was at this moment that he received a notification from the headquarters that Sinner was withdrawing from the competition due to knee pain.

Since then, the experienced coach has remained “on hold” and completely isolated from direct control of the recovery process. The publications emphasize that Cahill was not involved in key decisions regarding medical procedures and consultations with numerous different specialists in France and Italy. The work of several independent medical teams without clear coordination has created a serious distance, putting the future of their joint work in question.

A possible separation from Darren Cahill would be a heavy blow for Yannick Sinner. The Australian joined the Italian ace's staff in July 2022, working in perfect tandem with Simone Vannozzi.

Under their guidance, Sinner experienced the greatest period of his career, climbing to the top of the ATP world rankings and winning 5 Grand Slam titles:

Australian Open: 2024, 2025

Wimbledon: 2025, 2026 (including a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Alexander Zverev sets)

US Open: 2024

Although Cahill's contract officially expires at the end of the season and he was considering retiring from coaching, there were options to extend his stay at least until Roland Garros 2027 to help the champion return. However, the current communication breakdown makes a final separation a very likely scenario, although there is still no official confirmation from the tennis player's camp.