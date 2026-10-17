Cherno More passed through Dupnitsa without any problems and qualified for the 1/8 finals of the Cup

Cherno More secured a comfortable place in the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup tournament after decisively prevailing 3:0 in their visit to the second division Marek in Dupnitsa.

„Sailors“ took an early lead in the 18th minute, when Idris Bunaas opened the scoring after a precise attack by Varna.

The hosts from Marek had their best chance to return to the match at the very end of the first half. Dimitar Goranov fired a dangerous and powerful shot, which, however, shook the top bar of Cherno More's goal.

In the second half, the elite team imposed complete dominance on the field. In the 67th minute, Georgi Lazarov was accurate for 2:0, which largely dashed the hosts' hopes of a turnaround.

The point of contention was set by the reserve Georgi Ventsislavov, who scored in the 81st minute for the final 3:0, sealing Cherno More's undisputed success and continuation in the next phase of the competition.