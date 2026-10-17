Alex Baena with a late precious goal for Atletico Madrid in the visit of Espanyol

Atletico Madrid suffered, but came to a difficult and extremely valuable success with 1:0 as a guest of Espanyol in a match from the 9th round of the Spanish La Liga.

The match in Catalonia was evenly matched, and in the second half the "mattresses" were very close to taking the lead. Midway through the second half, Marcos Llorente fired a great long-range shot, which, however, shook the top bar behind the home team's guard.

The hero for the capital giant appeared from the bench. In the 89th minute, Alex Baena made the most of the opportunity and sent the ball into the net for the final 1:0.

With this dramatic triumph, Diego Simeone's team collected 22 points and firmly stand in second place in the provisional standings. Espanyol players led by Manolo Gonzalez remain in 12th position with 8 points.