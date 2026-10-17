Hebar defeated Pirin in Blagoevgrad for the cup

The Hebar (Pazardzhik) team recorded an extremely convincing and crushing victory with 4:1 as a guest of Pirin (Blagoevgrad), thus ensuring an unconditional qualification for the round of 16 in the Bulgarian Cup tournament. The Pazardzhik team demonstrated absolute efficiency at the “Hristo Botev“ stadium and completely broke the resistance of the “eagles“.

The first half of the match started sharply, with both teams exchanging one quick goal within just three minutes. In the 29th minute, the guests from Pazardzhik struck the first blow of the match, after a great multi-move combination brought Mariyan Vangelov into a clear position and he coolly opened the score.

Hebar's joy was short-lived, however. Already in the 32nd minute, the Blagoevgrad team returned to the match after a blunder in the opponent's defense, which Metodi Kokalov took advantage of to restore the tie under the applause of the stands.

After the resumption of play in the second half, there was only one team on the field. Pazardzhikli totally outplayed their opponent both physically and tactically, imposing complete supremacy.

In the 59th minute, Dzhaner Sadetinov again put Hebar ahead after intercepting a precise cross from the flank. The guests' pressure continued to produce results and in the 74th minute, Kaloyan Krastev beat the home goalkeeper with an extremely technical shot for 3:1. The final point of the dispute and the complete defeat was formed by Oleksiy Zbun, who scored with a powerful diagonal shot in the 88th minute.

With this decisive triumph, Hebar continues to the next phase of the competition, while Pirin ends its participation in the Cup tournament.