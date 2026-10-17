Slavia easily passed through Akademik in Svishtov

The Slavia team did not allow for any surprises and decisively won their away game against the third division Akademik (Svishtov) 3:0 in a match from the 1/16 finals of the Bulgarian Cup tournament. The “Whites“ imposed complete control over the events on the pitch from the very beginning and sealed their smooth qualification for the next phase of the competition.

The capital's players opened the scoring in the 4th minute, when Umaro Balde took advantage of the first serious danger in front of the home team's goal and sent the ball into the net. The elite team's pressure continued and in the 20th minute Jordan Varela doubled Slavia's lead, breaking the enthusiasm of the Svishtov fans.

In the second half, the pace of play remained under the full control of the guests. The final 3:0 was achieved in the 62nd minute, when Umaro Balde scored his second goal of the match and sealed his team's convincing triumph.

With this success, Slavia continues to the round of 16 of the Bulgarian Cup, while for Academic (Svishtov) participation in the tournament ends.