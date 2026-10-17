Lokomotiv (Gorna Oryahovitsa) eliminated the elite Septemvri after extra time

The second division Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa created one of the surprises in the 1/16 finals of the Bulgarian Cup, after winning 2:1 over the elite Septemvri Sofia after extra time at their stadium.

The match started better for the elite team from Sofia, who managed to take the lead in the 23rd minute thanks to Viktor Dobrev's goal. However, the hosts, led by Nikolay Panayotov, did not give up and continued to look for their chance. Their persistence paid off at the very end of regular time, when in the 86th minute Dilyan Georgiev put the ball in the net for 1:1 and sent the game into overtime.

The psychological advantage was already on the side of the Gorno-Oryahovo “railwaymen“ and they made the most of the momentum in their game. Right at the very beginning of the first overtime, Egor Romanyuk was accurate for 2:1, bringing a complete turnaround for his team. Until the end of the extra 30 minutes, Lokomotiv's players defended in an organized manner and held on to their precious lead.

With this dramatic success, Lokomotiv Gorna Oryahovitsa secured a place in the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup tournament, while Septemvri ended its participation in the competition early.