Grisha Ganchev after the change in wrestling: We rescued Stanka Zlateva, she should be grateful

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bulgarian Wrestling Federation brought significant changes to the governing structures of the sport, after Todor Angelov was elected as the new chairman with the support of key figures in the national sport. Among them is businessman Grisha Ganchev, who joined the new Board of Directors. From the tribune in the hall, Ganchev made a sharp and emotional statement addressed to the previous president Stanka Zlateva.

In his speech, the businessman categorically stated that on his part there will be no manifestations of revanchism towards anyone in the structure of wrestling. He noted that the damage done in the past did not affect him personally, but had a negative impact mainly on the development of young athletes and children. Ganchev emphasized that despite the administrative and managerial disagreements, his deep respect for Stanka Zlateva's enormous achievements as an athlete and champion remains unchanged and he will always honor her for what she has given to Bulgaria on the mat.

In parallel with the respect for her sporting successes, Ganchev made a direct comment on the environment and pressure under which the previous chairwoman worked. According to him, with the reshuffle at the top of the federation, Zlateva was actually freed from serious pressure and external influences that accompanied her management. He called for an end to the bickering and conflicts in the struggle, adding that the decisions taken at the meeting had in practice helped her get rid of unwanted tension, for which she should be grateful.