Manchester City continues its perfect series since the beginning of the season in the English Premier League, after winning 3:2 over Ipswich Town in an attractive match of the 7th round. The match at the “Etihad“ Stadium offered an extremely high tempo and many interesting moments in front of both goals.

The first half started with dynamic pressure from the hosts and in the 19th minute Phil Foden opened the scoring after a precise finishing shot. The joy of the “Citizens“ However, it was short-lived, as just two minutes later, Japanese international Daizen Maeda restored parity for the “tractors“.

Manchester City quickly regained their advantage. In the 34th minute, Erling Haaland intercepted a cross from Mateo Kovacic, sending the ball into the net for 2:1.

In the second half, the Norwegian ram continued to cause serious headaches for the visitors' defense and in the 69th minute he scored again for 3:1. In the 85th minute, Holland seemed to have scored his hat-trick, but after the intervention of the VAR, the goal was canceled due to offside.

At the very end of regular time, Ipswich was given the right to take a 11-meter penalty kick. Zian Fleming was accurate from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, reducing his team's deficit to 2:3. Although the referee assigned a full 12 minutes of added time, the guests did not have the strength for a second equalizer.

With this victory, Manchester City maintains its absolute success rate since the beginning of the championship and leads the standings with a full asset of 21 points. Ipswich Town remain in 10th position with 9 points.