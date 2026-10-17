Mbappe to pay €1.5m to lawyers

Kylian Mbappe will pay around €1.5m to the lawyers who represented him in the legal dispute with Paris Saint-Germain. The lawyers initially demanded €6.2m as a fee in case of success, but the claim was reduced after an out-of-court settlement between the parties.

The lawyers are Pierre-Olivier Sur, Thomas Clay and Frédéric Casero. They participated in the criminal, civil and labor law parts of the case, respectively. According to “Foot Mercato“, citing information from “Equipe“, the lawyers agreed with Faiza Lamary, Mbappe's mother, to receive an additional fee if PSG was ordered to pay more than 55 million euros.

However, the document was not signed. However, the lawyers approached the bar association and requested 6.2 million euros based on the agreed fee in case of success. In the end, an agreement was reached for around 1.5 million euros, in addition to the usual fees for the work performed.

In December 2025, the Paris labor court ordered PSG to pay Mbappe 60.9 million euros for unpaid wages, bonuses, paid vacation and interest. The bulk of the sum - 55 million euros - is related to remuneration that the club has not paid since the player's last season in Paris.

In February 2026, PSG announced that it would not appeal the decision. The club said that it chose to end the procedure, which, according to management, had lasted too long. However, Mbappe and PSG's representatives remained in dispute over whether the entire amount awarded had been paid.

The financial conflict with lawyers is separate from the main case against his former club. Those close to Mbappe have rejected claims that the player does not want to fulfill his commitments. According to them, he was cautious about the amount requested and refused to be treated like a “cash cow“.

With the agreement reached, the dispute over legal fees was settled with a payment of about 1.5 million euros, rather than the initially requested 6.2 million euros.