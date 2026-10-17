Ludogorets did their job in Stara Zagora and is in the 1/8 finals of the Cup

Ludogorets is in the 1/8 finals of the Bulgarian Cup after a decisive 3:0 victory as a guest of Beroe at the "Beroe" stadium in Stara Zagora.

In the first half, "Zaralii" defended excellently and closed all spaces, holding the champions and going home at 0:0.

After the break, however, the class spoke and the "Eagles" decided the match in 5 minutes.

In the 66th minute, Ivaylo Chochev opened the score, and just two minutes later Cayo Vidal doubled. In the 71' Rouane Seko made the final 0:3 and killed the intrigue.

At that moment, the hosts were also left with a man less - goalkeeper Ivan Goshev went outside the penalty area and played with his hand, for which he received a direct red card. Despite the numerical advantage until the end, Ludogorets did not manage to score another goal.