Paris Saint-Germain achieved a valuable 3-1 victory as a guest of Strasbourg in a match from the 7th round of the French Ligue 1, after having to make a complete turnaround.

The hosts started excellently and took the lead in the 17th minute with a goal from Giovanni Reina, which shocked the champions.

After the break, Luis Enrique threw Ousmane Dembele into the game and it was the winner of the "Golden Ball" that was at the center of events. First, in the 72nd minute, the Frenchman missed a golden chance to equalize - he failed to hit the goal from the penalty spot.

Just five minutes later, Dembele got his revenge in the best way. He crossed dangerously, and in the right place was Ilya Zabarny, who headed the ball home to make it 1:1.

In the 85th minute, Dembele's moment came - with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, he brought about a complete turnaround for 2:1 in favor of the "Parisians".

The point of contention was set by Desiree Due, who from close range made the final 1:3 after an assist from Ferran Torres.

Thus, PSG took the three points after a difficult match and showed that even when it doesn't go well from the penalty spot, it has the class to turn the match around with individual flashes.