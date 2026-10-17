Ilian Iliev: Cherno More needs positive results

Cherno More defeated Marek 3:0 as a guest in the 1/16 finals of the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria, and after the match, coach Ilian Iliev said that the team needs a few more positive results. According to the coach, the main problem facing the Varna team at the moment is psychological.

„This match could have turned into a problem if you don't approach it seriously. We are satisfied with the attitude. We need a few positive results. For us, the problem is psychological“, said Iliev.

He praised the opponent for his approach and pointed out that Marek tried to play football. According to the coach, the second and third goals decided the match, but Cherno More still has a lot to improve in order to return to its previous level.

“We need to keep the ball more. We are not a team that runs after the ball and destroys, because we do not have such guys“, said Iliev.

The coach also commented on the use of reserves and young players. According to him, every player on the bench could have entered the game. Iliev specified that if there were no problem with Squadrone, Georgi Ventsislavov would probably not have had the opportunity to appear on the field.

„There are other young guys, and others who need to raise their heads and get out of this situation we have put ourselves in“, said the Cherno More coach.

Iliyev defined the match as an opportunity for other players to get playing minutes and maintain rhythm. However, he expressed the opinion that the Bulgarian Cup matches should have been scheduled in the first two weeks of the championship break.

„Another match in which other guys will come in to play. Good initiative, but I think the matches should have been played in the first two weeks of the championship break“, added Iliev.

The victory over Marek qualified Cherno More for the next round of the tournament and gave the team the opportunity to continue its participation in the Bulgarian Cup with a larger group of used players.