Inter with a turnaround over Bologna in Serie A

Inter showed champion character and won 3:1 away at Bologna in a match from the 7th round of the Italian Serie A.

The hosts started better and shocked the "nerazzurri" in the 10th minute, when Tommaso Pobega opened the score for 1:0.

However, Cristian Chivu's men were not shocked. At the end of the first half, Marcus Thuram restored parity and sent the teams to 1:1 at the break.

In the second half, Inter imposed total pressure. In the 69th minute, substitute Carlos Augusto made a complete turnaround for 2:1, and in the 84th minute, another substitute - Ange-Yoan Bony, made the final 1:3.

Shortly before his goal, Bony had a goal disallowed due to offside after the intervention of VAR, but he made no mistake on his second attempt.

Inter is in first place with 19 points in the provisional standings, while Raffaele Palladino's team remains 14th with only 5 points and continues to search for its form.