Five matches from the Bulgarian Cup today

Today is an extremely intense and emotional football day with five matches from the 1/16 finals of the Bulgarian Cup tournament. Five efbet League representatives start their participation in the second most important competition in our country, visiting ambitious teams from the lower echelons. The development of all matches, changes in results and goal scorers will be followed live minute by minute on the Gong.bg website.

The football marathon starts exactly at noon at 12:00, when Chernomorets hosts Botev Plovdiv. The program continues in full force at 15:00 with three parallel matches. The current holder of the award, CSKA, begins the defense of its trophy with a visit to the seaside of Nessebar. At the same time, Spartak Plovdiv faces Arda, and the Fratria team welcomes Botev Vratsa.

The culmination of Sunday's program is set for 18:00. Then Levski Sofia will face Spartak Pleven in search of a smooth passage to the round of 16. Expectations are for a lot of spectacle on home turf, as tournament battles traditionally hide prerequisites for serious surprises, and readers will be able to be informed in a timely manner about all the most interesting things.