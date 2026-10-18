Lindsey Vonn left fans breathless again - this time in bikinis

The legend in women's skiing Lindsey Vonn left fans breathless again. The Olympic champion showed that her form is top and off the piste, and made the most of the last summer days. In the photos, Vonn poses in a black mini bikini on the rocks above a turquoise bay, which outline her sexy figure.

This is her last seaside getaway before returning to where she is most comfortable - on the snow. From here on out until spring, only snow and high speeds await her. Her only company was her faithful four-legged friend. Without a partner in the shots, but with lots of smiles.

"Chance and I caught the last summer days. Maybe I've just been in the wrong place all these years. Now I'm tired and happy," she shared.