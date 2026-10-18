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Vizela with Bastunov and Andrea Hristov eliminated from the Portuguese Cup

Vizela with Bastunov and Andrea Hristov eliminated from the Portuguese Cup

With the two Bulgarians in its squad, the second division team lost 0:1 to Atletico KP

Oct 18, 2026 11:00 67

Vizela with Bastunov and Andrea Hristov eliminated from the Portuguese Cup - 1
Pavel Kovachev Pavel Kovachev Author at Fakti.bg

Vizela left the Portuguese Cup tournament in the 1/32 finals. With the two Bulgarians in its squad - Andrea Hristov and Angel Bastunov, the second division team lost 0:1 to Atletico KP and was eliminated from the competition.

The match was largely equal, but the hosts, who compete in the third level of Portuguese football, imposed their will with a goal by Nicolas Sousa in the 50th minute.

For Vizela, this was the second consecutive loss after the one against Sporting (Lisbon) B a week ago. The team is 8th in the Portuguese League 2 standings and will fight hard for promotion to the elite until the end of the season.

In the other cup matches today, there was a big surprise - Nacional was eliminated by the low-ranked Sanjoanense.

The remaining first division teams, including Vitoria (Guimaraes), Rio Ave and Estrela Amadora, continued to advance. Uniao Leiria, with the injured Borislav Rupanov, also qualified for the 1/16 finals.