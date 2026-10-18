Vizela with Bastunov and Andrea Hristov eliminated from the Portuguese Cup

Vizela left the Portuguese Cup tournament in the 1/32 finals. With the two Bulgarians in its squad - Andrea Hristov and Angel Bastunov, the second division team lost 0:1 to Atletico KP and was eliminated from the competition.

The match was largely equal, but the hosts, who compete in the third level of Portuguese football, imposed their will with a goal by Nicolas Sousa in the 50th minute.

For Vizela, this was the second consecutive loss after the one against Sporting (Lisbon) B a week ago. The team is 8th in the Portuguese League 2 standings and will fight hard for promotion to the elite until the end of the season.

In the other cup matches today, there was a big surprise - Nacional was eliminated by the low-ranked Sanjoanense.

The remaining first division teams, including Vitoria (Guimaraes), Rio Ave and Estrela Amadora, continued to advance. Uniao Leiria, with the injured Borislav Rupanov, also qualified for the 1/16 finals.